Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SENEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. 8,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.48 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

