Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $240.49 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.74.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

