Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

VEA opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

