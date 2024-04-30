iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.