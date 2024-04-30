iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
