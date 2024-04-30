Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,988,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.4 %

TMF stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $89.10.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

