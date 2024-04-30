Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,035 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

