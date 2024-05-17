Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,307. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 243,281 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,457,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 400,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

