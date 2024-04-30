McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $536.09 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $544.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.49.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
