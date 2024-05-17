Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. 98,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,023,000 after buying an additional 93,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

