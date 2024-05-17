GXO Logistics’ (GXO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GXO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Motco raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.