HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,345. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

