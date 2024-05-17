Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 2,774,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.