Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 57,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology ( NASDAQ:ISPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.