Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.