Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.