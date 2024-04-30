Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tronox Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169,544 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.