Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tronox Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Tronox stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.89.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
