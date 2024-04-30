Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 10.2% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 48.4% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 37.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

