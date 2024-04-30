AtonRa Partners Sells 76 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,138.72. 45,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,313. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $714.63 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,235.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

