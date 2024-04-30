AtonRa Partners Sells 877 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Tenable were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,365. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,419.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TENB shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

