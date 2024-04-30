Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $559.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

