General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $160.13 and last traded at $160.20. Approximately 1,178,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,650,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,735,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1,909.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.