Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 2,139 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,006. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

