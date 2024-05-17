Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

