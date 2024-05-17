Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.01 and last traded at $97.12. 2,793,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,010,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

