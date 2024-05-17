Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $39.26. 3,135,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,703,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.