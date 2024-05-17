Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Cormark

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGY

Calian Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CGY traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$690.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.99. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.5652516 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.