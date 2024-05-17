Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS
Canada Goose Price Performance
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.