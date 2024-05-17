Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

TSE GOOS traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.02.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

