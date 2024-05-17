Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $850,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Broadcom by 7.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.6% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $16.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,395.46. 746,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,309.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $656.00 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

