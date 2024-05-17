Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$3.54 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cronos Group
Cronos Group Stock Performance
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.