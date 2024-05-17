Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$3.54 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group Company Profile

TSE CRON traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$3.96. 264,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 28.19.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

