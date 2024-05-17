Scotiabank Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$54.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATS. TD Securities decreased their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

ATS stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.38. The company had a trading volume of 209,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,830. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.25.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

