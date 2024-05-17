Drexel Morgan & Co. Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,613,942 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

