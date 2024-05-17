Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.33.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 425,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

