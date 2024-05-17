Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$73.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.
CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.23.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8168574 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
