Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
