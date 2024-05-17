Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Rises By 11.7%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.