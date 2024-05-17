Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 40,044 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,044 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 830,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

