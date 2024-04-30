Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,619,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 688,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,839. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.