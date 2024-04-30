Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.47. The stock had a trading volume of 238,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,035. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

