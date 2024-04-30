Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.