Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 540,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,736. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

