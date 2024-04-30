Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,262 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,780. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

