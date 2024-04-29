Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 39,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.42 and a 1 year high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

