Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Progressive worth $190,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 2.1 %

PGR opened at $209.25 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.