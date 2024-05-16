Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.92% and a net margin of 65.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

