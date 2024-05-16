Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.12 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $193,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 132.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

