Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Adient worth $182,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adient by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Adient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Adient by 136.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Adient Stock Down 0.6 %

Adient stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

