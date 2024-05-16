Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,263,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $190,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.73 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.