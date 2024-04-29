Choreo LLC Acquires 4,625 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,548,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,674,797. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average is $191.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

