Bank of America Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $62.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.