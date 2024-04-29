Choreo LLC Sells 9,385 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.29% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,020. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

